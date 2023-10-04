Watch CBS News
Science of Weather: Apple cider from Blake's Farm

By Kylee Miller

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The leaves on the trees are changing color, and temperatures are getting cooler, which means it's time for apple season in Michigan. 

Blake Farms in Lyon Township has acres of apple trees ready to be picked and enjoyed. All the apple trees at Blake's are conveniently labeled, so you know which apple you're picking, which is a huge benefit since the orchard has 42 different apple varieties. 

CBS Detroit NEXT Weather meteorologist Kylee Miller met with Jacqlyn Bradford, director of marketing for Blake's Orchard. Bradford says all the apples on a tree start green. Then, with sunshine during the day and cool nights, the apples will turn a shade of red. Depending on the weather, the U-pick apples will be available to pick through late October.

The market at Blake's is where you can buy apple cider, donuts, pies, jams, and more of all your fall favorites. The apple cider is made in-house from the apples in the orchard.

October 4, 2023

