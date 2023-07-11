Schoolcraft College partnering with Corewell Health to provide scholarships to nursing students

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A new collaboration between Schoolcraft College and Corewell Health will provide nursing students with scholarships for the fall semester.

The two organizations have teamed up to create the Corewell Health RN Scholarship Program, which will not only provide scholarships to students but also guarantee job placement at a Corewell Health facility.

"This partnership is a win-win for both our students at Schoolcraft College and for Corewell Health," said Dr. Glenn Cerny, president of Schoolcraft College. "Not only do our students get assistance with their educational costs as they complete their studies here, they also have the opportunity to then transition to work in one of the state's most-respected health care systems."

According to a release from the college and healthcare system, the Schoolcraft College Foundation will award 20 scholarships to nursing students for the fall 2023 semester. Scholarship recipients will receive up to $8,500 for tuition, books and other educational expenses for the second year of their RN nursing program.

Students who receive the scholarship will be required to pass the NCLEX examination and agree to work at a Corewell Health facility in southeast Michigan for at least two years.

"Partnerships like this one between Corewell Health and Schoolcraft College will help address the ongoing need for nurses and provide eligible students the opportunity to begin their journey into health care as a registered nurse," said Nancy Susick, RN, Chief Operating Officer, Acute & Post-Acute Care, Corewell Health East.