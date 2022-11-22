Savage X Fenty announces location for Detroit store

(CBS DETROIT) - Savage X Fenty announced the location for its Detroit store, which will open in 2023.

The store will be at Bedrock's 1442 Woodward Ave, which is located near the Lululemon and Warby Parker stores.

In May 2022, the brand announced the plan to open six new locations, including a store in Detroit. In addition to Detroit, there are also plans to open stores in Chicago, Long Island, New York, Atlanta, St. Louis and Newark.

"We want to make people look good and feel good," said Rihanna about her brand. "We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it."

Savage X Fenty makes lingerie, loungewear, men's underwear and sleepwear and sportswear, with sizes ranging from XS–4X/XS–XXXXL.