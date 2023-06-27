"Saturdays in the D" returns with more programming, bigger budget

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan and the city of Detroit are partnering to expose students to fields of study like robotics and climate change.

It's all a part of the city's "Saturdays in the D" re-launch, where students and adults participate in skill-building experiences.

"This is huge for us; we've been planning this for years," Melia Howard, Director of Community Relations for the Mayor's Office, said. "A 45-minute drive from Detroit to Ann Arbor is not accessible to everyone. So, being able to provide the camp and provide [transportation] for those families is critical."

"Saturdays in the D" is designed to give about 100 students and 100 adults access to free activities geared toward life skills and academics.

"It's important to the mission of who we are as a university, but it's [also] important to us as people in a community to have that kind of passion for learning be something that gets sparked at a really young age," Lauren Atkins Budde, who works in the provost's office at the University of Michigan, said.

After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, "Saturday's in the D" is back, it's better, and the budget is bigger because of a $150,000 donation from Ally Financial.

"When we got the opportunity to speak to the city, learn about what they've done in the past, learn about what they're going to do this summer, and how they're going to continue this program, it was a very easy decision for us," Natalie Brown, Director of Corporate Citizenship said.

That funding not only affords students like Madison Branch and London Boraders transportation to campus, but it also allows them to attend camp and expand their knowledge of STEM for free.

"It's really hands-on," Branch said. "So, there's a lot of activities you do while you're learning it."

"If you're interested in robots and coding, this is definitely the place for you," Boraders added.

This year, over 50 students from Detroit are participating in six different summer camps on campus.

The adult learning program starts in July at the University of Michigan's Detroit Center. It's designed to provide education and training to people looking to improve their job prospects and advance their careers.