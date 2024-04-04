Sanitation workers rescue woman, dog from Mount Clemens house fire

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Three sanitation workers were out on their route Thursday morning when they noticed a house fire in Mount Clemens and rescued a woman and her dog.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the home went up in flames at about 8:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Inches Street, in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Clinton River Drive. The fire was extinguished by 10 a.m.

Video obtained by CBS News Detroit from the men's employer, Priority Waste, showed the moment the men saw the fire and rushed to the home. First responders arrived on the scene minutes later.

"We are incredibly proud of these 3 men; they could have just called 911 and waited for your crews to show up. Instead, they went above and beyond to investigate whether anyone was still in the home and made a difference helping the homeowner to safety. Prior to my position as Safety Director, I was a 25-year [firefighter] for the city of St Clair Shores," Scott Des Madryl, safety director with Priority Waste, said in a written statement.

"Knowing how intimidating and dangerous fires can be, I am completely amazed at the valor of these men entering the home without Turnout gear or SCBA to save a life. This speaks volumes of their character."

Officials say no injuries were reported, but the three workers reported that the woman had singed hair.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.