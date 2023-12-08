San Jose Sharks rally to spoil Patrick Kane's Detroit debut, beating Red Wings 6-5 in OT

Mikael Granlund scored 37 seconds into overtime and the San Jose Sharks spoiled Patrick Kane's Detroit debut, overcoming a four-goal deficit to beat the Red Wings 6-5 in overtime Thursday night.

Nico Sturm and Tomas Hertl each scored twice for San Jose. Hertl, who has five goals in the last two games, and Fabian Zetterlund had the Sharks' first two short-handed goals of the season. Hertl tied it with 1:29 left on a rebound after San Jose pulled its goaltender for an extra skater.

The 35-year-old Kane, a nine-time All-Star who signed a one-year contract with Detroit on Nov. 28, didn't record a point. He hit the post early in the third period. Kane had his right hip surgically repaired six months ago.

Michael Rasmussen scored two goals in a 13-second span for Detroit. Klim Kostin, Lucas Raymond and Dylan Larkin also scored.

STARS 5, CAPITALS 4, SO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Roope Hintz scored twice in the third period and Dallas rallied to beat Washington in a shootout to end an two-game skid and spoil Alex Ovechkin's latest milestone.

Jason Robertson scored the only goal in the shootout to hand the Capitals a third consecutive defeat, despite Ovechkin recording his 1,500th regular-season NHL point. Scott Wedgewood made 23 saves in regulation and overtime and three more in the shootout.

Matt Duchene, playing his 1,000th game with family in attendance, assisted on Mason Marchment's goal in the second, and Tyler Seguin also scored for Dallas.

Ovechkin assisted on Dylan Strome's second goal for his 1,500th point. Ovechkin became the 16th player in league history to reach that plateau, and he remains in pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's career goals record, needing 68 to break it.

Fellow Russian Evgeny Kuznetsov was in the spotlight earlier in the night, scoring in his first game back after being a healthy scratch. Aliaksei Protas also scored.

KINGS 4, CANADIENS 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Quinton Byfield had two goals and an assist, Cam Talbot made 24 sabes and Los Angeles beat Montreal for its NHL-record 11th straight road victory to open the season.

The Kings (16-4-3) broke the mark of 10 set by Buffalo in 2006-07 and are one away from matching the NHL record of 12 consecutive road victories at any point during the season.

Drew Doughty had a goal and an assist and Trevor Moore also scored for Los Angeles. Samuel Montembeault stopped 38 shots for Montreal.

FLYERS 4, COYOTES 1

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Konecny scored twice, Carter Hart made 25 saves and Philadelphia beat Arizona to end the Coyotes' winning streak at five.

Cam York had a goal and an assist and Joel Farabee and also scored for the Flyers. They have won three straight, four of six and nine of 13.

Lawson Crouse scored for the Coyotes, who made NHL history by beating the last five Stanley Cup champions during the winning streak. Connor Ingram made 22 saves.

BLACKHAWKS 1, DUCKS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Petr Mrazek made 37 saves for his 25th career shutout and Chicago beat Anaheim to end a four-game slide.

Philipp Kurashev scored for last-place Chicago, which had dropped 10 of 12 overall.

Connor Bedard picked up an assist while Leo Carlsson was mostly quiet in a matchup of the top two picks in the NHL draft. Bedard went No. 1 to Chicago, and Carlsson No. 2 to Anaheim.

Lukas Dostal made 24 stops for Anaheim. The Ducks lost for the 10th time in 11 games.

JETS 4, AVALANCHE 2

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice, Connor Hellebuyck stopped 32 shots in his 250th career victory and Winnipeg topped Colorado.

The Jets won their third straight coming off a three-game skid. Also, third-place Winnipeg moved within two points of Central Division-leading Colorado.

Josh Morrissey had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg, giving him 12 points in his last nine games. Adam Lowry also scored.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and assist and Joel Kiviranta also scored for Colorado. MacKinnon extended his overall points streak to 10 games and home streak to 12.

SABRES 3, BRUINS 1

BOSTON (AP) — Devon Levi made 30 saves and Buffalo beat Boston to snap a four-game losing streak.

JJ Peterka, Tage Thompson and Victor Olofsson scored for Buffalo, which beat the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins for the first time in nearly a calendar year. The Bruins had won three straight against Buffalo.

Brad Marchand scored for Boston, which had its four-game winning streak halted. Marchand also recorded the 1,000th penalty of his career. Linus Ullmark finished with 33 saves.

DEVILS 2, KRAKEN 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Simon Nemec scored his first career goal midway through the second period, Akira Schmid made 16 of his 37 saves in the third and New Jersey beat Seattle for its fifth victory in six games.

Nemec, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft, made his debut last week at home against San Jose and had two assists in his first game. Ondrej Palat also scored for New Jersey.

Tye Kartye scored for Seattle. The Kraken have lost six in a row.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, SENATORS 3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Joseph Woll made 29 saves before leaving because of an injury midway through the third period and Toronto held on to beat Ottawa.

Woll left after stopping a shot from Rourke Chartier. Toronto led 3-2 at the time, and William Nylander made it 4-2 with 6:57 remaining.

Mitch Marner, David Kampf and Calle Jarnkrok also scored for the Maple Leafs, and Martin Jones stopped none of 10 shots in relief of Woll.

Josh Norris, Jacob Bernard-Docker and Claude Giroux scored for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg stopped 18 shots.

PREDATORS 5, LIGHTNING 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan McDonagh and Roman Josi each had a goal and Nashville beat Tampa Bay for its third straight victory and ninth in 11 games.

Juuso Parssinen, Filip Forsberg and Yakov Trenin also scored and Juuse Saros made 32 saves.

Alex Barré-Boulet scored and Jonas Johansson made 25 saves for Tampa Bay,.

ISLANDERS 7, BLUE JACKETS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had two goals and two assists, Bo Horvat also scored twice and added an assist and New York routed Columbus.

Pierre Engvall, Cal Clutterbuck and Kyle Palmieri also scored to help New York extend its points streak to four games. Semyon Varlamov made 32 saves in his first home win this season.

Adam Fantilli had two goals and an assist for Columbus. Emil Bremstrom also scored.

CANUCKS 2, WILD 0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Casey DeSmith made 26 saves for his first shutout of the season and 10th in the NHL and Vancouver ended Minnesota's winning streak at four.

Nils Hoglander and Teddy Blueger scored to help Vancouver improve to 17-9-1.

Filip Gustavsson made 15 saves for Minnesota. The Wild had won their last eight meetings with Vancouver.

FLAMES 3, HURRICANES 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Blake Coleman broke a tie with a short-handed goal midway through the third period and also had an assist in Calgary's victory over Carolina.

Ramus Andersson and Connor Zary also scored in the third to help Calgary overcome a 2-0 deficit. Dustin Wolf made 30 saves in his second career NHL start.

Stefan Noesen and Michael Bunting scored for Carolina.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl