Salvation Army seeking volunteer bell ringers in Metro Detroit for Red Kettle Christmas Campaign

(CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit launched its 2023 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign and is now seeking volunteer bell ringers.

The nonprofit aims to complete more than 50,000 hours of bell-ringing shifts in Wayne, Macomb and Oakland counties. The organization hopes to reach its $7.9 million fundraising goal.

"Our volunteer bell ringers are the unsung heroes of the holiday season, making the season brighter for those in need across metro Detroit," Maj. Toni Dorrell, general secretary and Metro Detroit area commander, said in a press release. "Our volunteers transform an unmanned kettle into one that raises the funds needed to meet the goal of the Christmas campaign."

Anyone interested in volunteering can register here and choose a traditional, two-hour session at a red kettle site or participate in a virtual bell-ringing shift.

Virtual bell ringers can sign up and begin their shit at any time, while bell ringing at red kettle sites begins Friday, Nov. 19 through Christmas Eve. The shifts exclude Thanksgiving and Sundays.