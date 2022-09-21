Salvation Army receives $50K donation to feed and shelter Detroiters in need

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) -- The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is using a recent donation from Schostak Brothers & Co. to help supply those in need.

The nonprofit is using $50,000 it received from the Michigan-based real estate company to support its Bed & Bread program, which supplies the Detroit area with food and shelter.

"Bed & Bread meals are often the only thing people get to eat in a day," said Lt. Col. John Turner, divisional commander and regional CEO for The Salvation Army Great Lakes Division. "The Schostak Brothers' gift will allow our organization to continue meeting this dire need for the people of Detroit."

The Schostak Brothers & Company decided in June to mark their company's 100th anniversary with a community giving campaign by distributing $1 million across impactful Detroit-based nonprofit groups. The goal of the Schostaks' initiative was to select organizations from a range of nonprofit sectors based on their work in Detroit, where the family's company was founded a century ago.

The donation recipients were chosen through a comprehensive selection process involving the company's employees.

"We are inspired by The Salvation Army's unwavering dedication to serving our community for more than 125 years. Their tireless efforts change and save lives. It is a privilege to support them in their mission to provide meals and shelter through their incredible Bed & Bread Program in recognition of our 100 years in Detroit," the Schostak brothers said in a statement.

The Bed & Bread trucks make 57 delivery stops throughout the Detroit area every day. Aside from serving food during the stops, the Salvation Army also hands out coats, blankets, gloves, and other personal items.

The Salvation Army's Bed & Bread truck serving food to those in need in the Detroit area. The Salvation Army

According to the Salvation Army, the program provides more than 3,500 meals a day, which totals more than 1.3 million meals every year. Most meals are served through the program's mobile soup kitchens, which make designated stops throughout Detroit 365 days a year.

The Bed & Bread truck program also provides shelter for those in need. For more information on the Salvation Army's Bed & Bread program, click here.