Salvation Army hosting spring sales event in support of Adult Rehabilitation Center

(CBS DETROIT) - In support of its Adult Rehabilitation Center in Detroit, the Salvation Army will be hosting its spring sales event on Saturday, March 11.

During the one-day event, shoppers will be able to save 50% off all clothes.

The rehabilitation center, located at 1627 W. Fort Street, "provides substance-abuse rehabilitation, nutritious meals, leisure activities, individual counseling and spiritual direction, along with resources to develop life skills," according to a press release.

"As the weather warms up, it is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe at our Spring Sales Event. From women's dresses, to men's shorts and everything in between, The Salvation Army thrift stores have everything you need to prepare for the spring season," said Envoy Jacqulynn Idzior, administrator for The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan ARC, in a press release. "Not only is this sale a great way to save, but all proceeds directly support those looking to rebuild their lives at the Adult Rehabilitation Center in Detroit."

Salvation Army thrift stores are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Click here for store locations and hours.