Salvation Army hosting Memorial Day sale at 29 southeast Michigan thrift stores
(CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center is hosting a Memorial Day sale at its 29 thrift stores.
Shoppers can save 50% off all clothing, with proceeds benefitting the Salvation Army's adult rehabilitation program.
Jacqulynn Idzior, administrator for The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center, joined CBS News Detroit Thursday morning to preview the sale.
