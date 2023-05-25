Watch CBS News
Local News

Salvation Army hosting Memorial Day sale at 29 southeast Michigan thrift stores

/ CBS Detroit

Salvation Army hosting Memorial Day sale at 29 southeast Michigan thrift stores
Salvation Army hosting Memorial Day sale at 29 southeast Michigan thrift stores 02:37

(CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center is hosting a Memorial Day sale at its 29 thrift stores.

Shoppers can save 50% off all clothing, with proceeds benefitting the Salvation Army's adult rehabilitation program. 

Jacqulynn Idzior, administrator for The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center, joined CBS News Detroit Thursday morning to preview the sale. 

First published on May 25, 2023 / 9:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.