Salvation Army Great Lakes Division celebrates National Donut Day

(CBS DETROIT) - June 2 is National Donut Day. And what you might not know is that the Salvation Army established the holiday 85 years ago.

The first-ever National Donut Day was celebrated in Chicago in 1938.

"The Salvation Army established National Donut Day 85 years ago, but the tradition began before that," said Major Lisa Mueller, general secretary of the Salvation Army Great Lakes Division. "All the way back to World War I, Salvation Army Donut Girls--Lassies, as they were called--went over to the World War I soldiers, first in France, and met their needs. They gave them donuts. They gave them coffee and other important essentials.

"This free donut began to symbolize the care and the work of soldiers; and those struggling and in need. And then it just kind of carried on as this donut took a life of its own."

Now 85 years later, the Salvation Army is continuing to carry on the legacy of the Donut Lassies.

"This year in Metro Detroit, we are honoring other nonprofits and other retailers and restaurants that are serving and helping people," Mueller said. "We are delivering donuts all morning long to symbolize all the good in the world because who doesn't love a donut to cheer them up?"

