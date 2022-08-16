Salvation Army collecting supplies for back to school drive

(CBS DETROIT) - Going back to school is getting expensive.

That's according to a recent survey by Deloitte.

The consulting firm's 2022 Back-To-School survey shows parents will spend roughly $661 per child this year, a 27% increase from 2019.

Salvation Army of Farmington Hills is pulling resources together to help families cut costs.

"It's definitely taking one thing off the parents' shoulders," said Salvation Army Farmington Hills Social Service Coordinator Amber Burmeister.

"By us being able to provide a backpack with multiple supplies, we try to stuff the backpacks as much as we can."

Deloitte's findings show an 8% increase in supplies compared to last year -- rate organizers say can be a big burden for big families.

"Especially, you know right now times are hard for families, especially families with multiple children. Prices for just about everything have gone up," Burmeister said.

The organization is now collecting donations to fill backpacks for kids in need.

Donations can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Farmington Hills Corps Community Center located on 27500 Shiawassee St. in Farmington Hills.

"We do have a Walmart registry that is on our Facebook page," Burmeister said.

"We have the link for that. You don't necessarily have to buy off the registry but it gives a very good idea for the types of things we are looking for."

Donations will be accepted from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

"We are in desperate need of donations," Burmeister said.

"We are hoping to be able to help children from five years to 17. So, you know kindergarten to the senior year. We are looking for things like mechanical pencils for the older kids, regular No. 2 pencils for the younger kids. You know even calculators. some of the kids still need those.

The donation deadline is Aug. 26.