Salute to America at Greenfield Village sees sold-out crowd

(CBS DETROIT) - The Fourth of July celebrations continue all throughout America. Metro Detroiters celebrate the day by taking a trip down memory lane.

For decades, many across Metro Detroit have headed to Greenfield Village for the annual Salute to America show.

"Over 30 years of doing this event, it's become generational now, generation over generation," Jim Johnson, Director of Greenfield Village, said.

Walking around, there's no shortage of red, white and blue colors. Organizers say Monday night was a sold-out show, with 5,500 in attendance.

Many families could be seen walking with their children. They are showing them a glimpse of the past, well before social media and cell phones.

"For them to understand their history and how things were in the past so they can appreciate the way things are now," added Holly Sanders-Cobb, who brought her two sons.

As the United States continues to evolve, event organizers say honoring American history is essential.

"The Fourth of July has been one of the earliest American holidays, you know, in the 18th-19th century, there really weren't days off there weren't many holidays on our calendar, but the fourth was one," Johnson noted.

To end the night, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra performed. It was followed by a large firework show.