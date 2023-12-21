Multiple Saline vehicle break-ins under investigation

SALINE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Three to four vehicles have been broken into during the day in the past week, according to the Saline Police Department.

The break-ins happen in parking lots belonging to businesses or parks in Saline, investigation shows.

A dark-colored Volvo was seen in the area and could be connected to the break-ins, police said.

Anyone with information can email wstanford@cityofsaline.org or call 734-323-2628.