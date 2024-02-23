Sales of Green Macomb trees and plants return

(CBS DETROIT) - Green Macomb, which supports green infrastructure in Macomb County, is partnering with the Blue Water Conservation District to bring back their annual plant and tree sale.

The sale will run through April 5 and will allow the public to purchase young trees, shrubs, wildflower seeds, fruits, and vegetables. Prices range from $7 to $55.

"Our goal is to increase the tree canopy in Macomb County and the Green Macomb Tree and Plant sale helps us do just that," Gerard Santoro, program director for Macomb County Parks and Natural Resources, said in a statement. "We created the sale seven years ago and so far the response from residents has been amazing. It's a privilege to be able to provide homeowners the affordable means to spruce up their gardens this year, as well."

All items can be picked up in person or shipped. Pick-ups will be available on the following days in Macomb County:

April 22-23: Armada Fairgrounds

April 25-26: Clinton Township Civic Center

The annual sale began seven years ago, with more than 100,000 trees and plants having been purchased.

Visit the Green Macomb website for more information on the sale.