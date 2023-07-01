Royal Oak's Taco Fest kicks off for second year

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Looking for something to do in Metro Detroit? Royal Oak's Taco Fest will run the Fourth of July weekend.

"Mexican food is so wide it has such a big variety," Jessica Villagomez told CBS News Detroit. Villagomez is one of 53 food truck owners participating in the days-long event.

From chicken to seafood, whatever you're palate is in for, one of the 53 trucks should be able to satisfy it.

"I had the lobster tacos with cole slaw, it was delicious! Never had it but will definitely be going back again," Amanda Collins said.

The event saw around 60,000 visitors in its first year. Organizers expect a similar turnout. With food, music, and games, the event is suitable for all ages in the family.

"That black truck right there, I tried their tacos and it was good. They had meat and the meat was hot though," said fourth grader Kayden Brown.

With COVID-19 causing some big changes for businesses in the past few years, business owners say they welcome the large-scale event with open arms.

"Like having these events, it's very helpful you know for our staff, you know, just to keep us going, keep us alive," Villagomez said.

As the grills sizzle and stomachs grow fuller, there's no shortage of smiles. Organizers say comfort was in mind when putting the five-day event together.

"We're actually restricting the number of tickets to 12 thousand a day to 5 days," Jon Witz, Royal Oak Taco Fest producer, said.

With hundreds of different daring recipes, some would rather stick to the basics.

"I think I'm just going to have a regular taco because I'm a regular girl," Alexandra Lynn said.

As the event brings in guests from all over the area, organizers believe the taco fest is a win for the city in general.

"I think an event like this can get the word out that Royal Oak is a great place to work play shop eat," Witz said.

For more on Taco Fest including ticket pricing and hours of operation, click here.