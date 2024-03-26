Royal Oak man, 46, arrested after domestic assault report leads to 3-hour police standoff

Supreme Court to hear abortion pill case, FEMA relief deadline and more top stories

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An hours-long standoff in Royal Oak ended Monday night, and a man was taken into custody, police said.

At 4:55 p.m. on March 25, Royal Oak officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of Whitcomb Ave. after a family member called police to report a domestic assault.

When they arrived, the man barricaded himself, his wife and two children inside the home.

Officers tried to talk to the man, who was showing signs of having a mental health crisis. He refused to exit the home.

In addition, officers learned that the man had purchased long guns, was wearing a bulletproof vest and had been showing signs of a decline in his mental health.

The Oakland County SWAT team took the man in custody after a three-hour standoff.

The suspect sustained minor injuries from the use of a taser. The other family members were not injured.

Officers found and recovered weapons, ammunition, night vision goggles and a tactical vest from the house.

"The outcome of this incident was the culmination of outstanding teamwork between members of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Troy Police Department, and Royal Oak Officers," said Royal Oak Police Chief Michael Moore. "While the subject is facing criminal charges from this incident, officers and deputies on the scene did a great job being aware of the subject's mental health

and took extra measures to bring this incident to a peaceful conclusion."

The suspect is facing assault charges. The investigation is ongoing.