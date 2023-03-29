Royal Oak pediatric diabetes nurse shares special connection with her patients

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Royal Oak nurse is giving back to the same clinic that diagnosed her with diabetes 30 years ago.

Emily Falk works as part of the pediatric diabetes team at Corewell Health's Beaumont Hospital, where they operate one of the most active clinics in the region.

Falk recently spoke on the personal connection she shares with her patients.

"I was three when I was diagnosed, and I've done this, and I've been there, and it's horrible and terrifying right now, but it becomes second nature eventually," Falk said. "You can do all the things you've ever wanted to do in your life, and diabetes becomes a part of it, but it doesn't become who you are; it's just a part of who you are."

The pediatric diabetes team recently launched an online educational series that addresses the urgent questions that come in during the middle of the night and beyond.