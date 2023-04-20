Royal Oak parking meter updates now in effect

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Changes to the parking meters in Royal Oak started on Thursday, April 23, after businesses, residents and delivery drivers complained about the parking situation.

Updates to the Royal Oak Municipal Parking Services agreement include the following:

Free parking, known as the grace period, is now 15 minutes for on-street parking. This is an increase from the previous five-minute grace period.

The maximum time limit for on-street parking is now three hours. It used to be a two-hour time limit.

"We want to enhance visitors' experience when they come to Royal Oak, and we believe these two things will improve the parking system and make it more user-friendly," said Paul Brake, City Manager for the City of Royal Oak. "We encourage customers and businesses to share their feedback with us so we can continue making improvements to the MPS system, and better understand what is working and what challenges exist."

In addition, the city reminds residents that parking is free on Sundays and all Civic Holidays, and now includes the Juneteenth holiday.

Residents can also use parking structures, which include North Lafayette Parking, South Lafayette Parking, Center Street Garage and the 11 Mile Road Parking Garage.

This comes after Brake announced the city was negotiating with the company that installed the parking meters to make changes. Read more here.