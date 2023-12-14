Royal Oak native, Marine killed in tactile vehicle rollover at base camp in California

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (CBS DETROIT) - Sgt. Matthew K. Bylski, a Royal Oak native and Marine died in a tactile vehicle rollover on Dec. 12 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Marine Corps officials said.

Bylski was trained as an Amphibious Combat Vehicle crewman assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, serving as a vehicle commander, officials said. He joined the Marine Corps in January 2019.

His awards and decorations include:

two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals

Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation

Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal

National Defense Service Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Sea Service Deployment Ribbon

"Words fail to express our sorrow at the tragic loss of Sgt. Bylski; an outstanding Marine and a leader within his platoon," Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th MEU said. "The MEU – the Marines who lived, trained, and learned from Sgt. Bylski, mourn alongside his family and friends. The entire 15th MEU 'Vanguard' family is affected by his absence."

The rollover happened as the vehicle was making a ground movement during training with 14 other embarked Marines, officials said.

One Marine remains at the hospital in good condition, the others have been treated and released, according to officals.

The incident is under investigation.