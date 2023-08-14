Watch CBS News
Local News

Royal Oak man killed in car crash on I-96 in Ingham County

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 43-year-old Royal Oak man was killed in a crash on I-96 in Ingham County early Sunday, authorities said. 

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, on eastbound I-96 near Okemos Road in Alaiedon Township. Deputies were dispatched to the scene.

Officials say the vehicle left the road and struck several trees. 

The driver, a 43-year-old man from Royal Oak, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff's Office at 517-676-8202. 

First published on August 14, 2023 / 10:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.