Royal Oak man killed in car crash on I-96 in Ingham County

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 43-year-old Royal Oak man was killed in a crash on I-96 in Ingham County early Sunday, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, on eastbound I-96 near Okemos Road in Alaiedon Township. Deputies were dispatched to the scene.

Officials say the vehicle left the road and struck several trees.

The driver, a 43-year-old man from Royal Oak, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff's Office at 517-676-8202.