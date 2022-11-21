Royal Oak Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg dies at age 48

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Honorable Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg, of Berkley, died Sunday morning.

The 44th District Court made the announcement on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

"Earlier this morning the 44th District Court lost our great leader and friend, Judge Jamie Wittenberg. He was a gift to us all and there are so many words to say and man to honor and a life to celebrate. There will be time for that. But for now, we are in mourning as a community and our focus is on his loving wife Staci, his wonderful daughters and the entire Wittenberg family, who we envelop in our love and support."

The Royal Oak Police Department also shared on Facebook, "It is with great sadness that we offer our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and coworkers of the Honorable Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg of the 44th District Court, who passed earlier this morning at the age of 48. Judge Wittenberg was a Berkley resident and a fixture in both of our communitIes. He will be sorely missed. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers."

The family shared these details about the life of Judge Whittenberg nn the Dorfman Chapel Funeral Details page.

"Judge Wittenberg was recently reelected for his third term to the 44th District Court serving Royal Oak and Berkley. His well-respected tenure on the bench began in 2008, after a distinguished career as a prosecutor serving both Wayne and Macomb Counties. Beloved husband of Staci Wittenberg. Cherished father of Arielle, Talia, Brooke, and Maya. Devoted son of Howard Wittenberg and Mollie Wittenberg. Dear brother of Jodie (Gary) Heicklen and Robert (Kimberly Palter) Wittenberg. Adoring son-in-law of Stephen and Joan Redisch. Dearest brother-in-law of Michael (Heather) Redisch. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and a world of devoted friends."

The funeral service will be held on Nov. 22 at the Dorfman Chapel.

More information about the Wittenberg service can be found here.