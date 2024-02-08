Royal Oak Golf Center ready for unseasonable weather

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - With the unseasonably warm weather in Metro Detroit, it's time to get outdoors, get that vitamin D and soak up the rays.

One way to do this is to hit up your local golf course and driving range, and on a day like Feb. 8, when it was nearly 55 degrees, that could find you at the Royal Oak Golf Center. The center also has an indoor Trackman studio.

The Royal Oak Golf Center is open year-round and includes a driving range with 102 total bays (indoors and outdoors) and a mini-golf course. Forty-five of the bays are covered and heated.

"They got the winter blues going on, but the golf season is upon us," said Glenn Pulice, general manager of Royal Oak Golf Center and a PGA Professional. "They want to get ready for the golf leagues with their buddies. This will be great. It'll help because January was pretty bad and super cold, but we were open every day because of the heated tees. This will help ease the pain of January."

Pulice has worked at the Royal Oak Golf Center for more than a decade and said the earlier the center opens, the better.

If you're in the market for a new hobby or want to improve your swing, the Royal Oak Golf Center has you covered.

Enjoy the unseasonably warm over the next few days.