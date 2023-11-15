Roseville woman killed in 3-vehicle Rochester Hills crash

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 15, 2023

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Tarah Baldwin, 33, from Roseville, died after a head-on crash with a pickup truck that crossed the centerline on Rochester Road, south of the intersection of Barclay Circle in Rochester Hills.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. on Nov. 15, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

A Washington Township man, 60, was driving a 2023 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck southbound on Rochester Road when the truck partially crossed into a northbound lane, deputies said.

It collided head-on with a 2008 Saturn Vue that Baldwin was driving.

The Saturn then crashed with a 2021 Jeep Wrangler that was northbound and being driven by a 65-year-old Macomb Township woman.

Baldwin was taken to a nearby hospital by paramedics, where she died from her injuries, deputies said.

The other two drivers remain at the hospital and are listed in stable condition.

All drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff's office. Neither alcohol nor drug use is suspected.

Distracted driving is believed to be a factor in the crash, which is being investigated by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.

The crash closed northbound Rochester Road, and southbound had only one lane open, deputies said.