Roseville police search for missing woman last seen during car accident on Detroit's west side

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Roseville Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Michigan are looking for a missing 30-year-old woman whose last known location was on Detroit's west side when she was involved in a car accident earlier this month.

Nichole Baker, 30, was last seen by friends and family members on Monday, Oct. 30.

According to Roseville police, Baker's last known location was on Thursday, Nov. 3, when she was involved in a car accident at Livernois and Lyndon.

After the car accident, her car was not drivable and was impounded. She was given a citation.

Baker is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 160 to 180 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. She also could have purple highlights in her hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or submit tips online at www.1800speakup.org.