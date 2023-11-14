Roseville police investigating after body found in vehicle on Gratiot Avenue

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Roseville Police Department is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle on Gratiot Avenue near I-94 Monday night. A suspect has been taken into custody.

At about 11:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13. Roseville officers responded to the area after receiving a report of a disabled vehicle.

When they arrived, they discovered two people inside the vehicle.

A 45-year-old Warren woman was found dead, and her body showed signs of significant trauma to her head and face.

Police also found a 42-year-old Highland Park man in the driver's seat of the vehicle. He was taken into custody in connection to the woman's death.

Investigators believe the woman was assaulted at a different location, put in the vehicle and then driven to the location where officers found her body.

No other information has been released at this time.