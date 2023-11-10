Watch CBS News
Local News

Roseville police alert parents of stranger danger incident near middle school

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 10, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 10, 2023 03:39

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Roseville Police Department is alerting parents of a suspicious incident that happened while a student was walking to school on Thursday morning. 

The incident happened at 11 Mile Road and Kaiser Street near Roseville Middle School which is located at 16250 Martin Road. 

Police say a man in his 40 to 50s waved at a student from his White utility truck as she was walking to school at about 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9. 

The man had his window down and told her to come to his truck. He was blowing kisses at the student. According to police, the student was touched. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4483.

First published on November 10, 2023 / 12:28 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.