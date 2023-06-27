Roseville man, 44, killed after being hit by two vehicles in Macomb Township

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 44-year-old Roseville man was killed Sunday after being struck by two vehicles in Macomb Township, authorities said.

At about 5 a.m., deputies responded to the area on reports of a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on southbound Gratiot near Abington Circle North.

The 44-year-old man was initially struck by Chevy Silverado, and the driver called 911 to report that the man was lying in the road.

While deputies were on the way to the area, the caller was still on the phone with dispatch and reported that a second vehicle hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers remained at the scene and are cooperating with authorities as they investigate. In addition, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office says there were no signs of intoxication or foul play from the drivers.