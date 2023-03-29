Roseville man convicted in sexual assaults of two young girls

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 45-year-old man from Roseville has been convicted in the sexual assaults of two young girls in 2018.

Shannon Jones sexually assaulted two minor girls, ages six and eight, from September 2018 to December 2018. He then fled to Alabama.

In December 2020, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office agreed to extradite Jones, and U.S. Marshals apprehended Jones in Birmingham, Alabama, in July 2021.

In 35 minutes, a jury convicted Jones of the following:

five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, person under 13, defendant over 17 (a 25-year mandatory, up to life felony)

two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, person under 13, defendant over 17 (a 15-Year Felony)



contributing to the delinquency of a minor (93-day misdemeanor)

He will be sentenced on Tuesday, May 2.

"I would like to thank the Roseville Police Department for investigating and the U.S. Marshalls for returning the defendant to stand trial in Macomb County," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.