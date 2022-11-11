Roseville High School student charged after bringing loaded gun to school

(CBS DETROIT) - A high school student has been charged after bringing a loaded gun to school on Nov. 9, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced.

The juvenile was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a 5-year felony, and possession of a weapon in a weapon-free school zone, a 93-day misdemeanor.

Allegedly, on Nov. 9, a student in 11th grade at Roseville High School witnessed "worrisome behavior" between two other students and believed one of the students had a gun in his backpack. That student notified the school administration.

Officials say the principal, assistant principal, and the security resource officer located the suspected student.

When searching the student, the principal saw a firearm in the student's backpack and the security resource officer handcuffed the student and retrieved the Glock 9mm firearm with an extended magazine.

The school officials found that the gun was loaded with a round in the chamber.

The student denied the gun belonged to him, and later on it was discovered that the gun had been stolen out of Bloomfield Township.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the suspect appeared before Macomb County Juvenile Referee Linda Harrison on Nov. 10, and is being held at the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center without bond.

The court will attempt to transfer the case to Wayne County, where the suspect lives.