Roseville business caught in the middle of chaotic shootout between families upset over child custody hearing

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Roseville business will be closed for at least a week after a car involved in a shootout came crashing into their building.

On Thursday, repairs were underway at Grady's Sports and More to fix the extensive damage.

Kelly Alexander, the manager, says she is grateful no one was injured.

"They could've killed a child. They could've killed an innocent bystander," she said.

The business was caught in the middle of a child custody battle that turned violent Tuesday.

Eastpoint police say the child's mother became upset with the outcome of a hearing held at 16th Circuit Court.

Police say she and another person followed the child's father into Eastpointe, where they both began shooting at each other on Gratiot near Bell.

Surveillance video from Grady's shows the moment one of the cars involved crashed into their building.

Police say the person believed to be the child's father was the victim of the shooting.

The detective on the case says two people are in custody and facing charges but declined to give any further details.

Alexander says she is tired of the violence.

"The loss of business due to careless, reckless people - it's sad, and it's going to hurt," Alexander said.

Stray bullets also damaged an area car dealership.