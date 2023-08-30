Social media threat to Wyandotte school deemed not credible

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Wyandotte Public Schools is alerting parents that a social media threat to Roosevelt High School has been deemed not credible.

On Wednesday morning, Wyandotte Community Schools Superintendent James Anderson released an update and said school officials were made aware of a "concerning post" that surfaced on social media Tuesday evening.

Anderson says the parents of a student who saw the post reported it to Wyandotte police.

"First and foremost, we want to commend the student who brought this post to his parents and to the family for contacting the Wyandotte Police Department," said Anderson. "This decisive action allowed the police department to quickly match the post to one that was fully investigated last year and to determine that it was not a credible threat to our schools or community."

Any student who sees something concerning is encouraged to contact Wyandotte police or OK2SAY by calling 855-565-2729 (8-555-OK2SAY), texting 652729 (OK2SAY) or emailing OK2SAY@mi.gov.