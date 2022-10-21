Previewing Detroit Lions game against Dallas Cowboys

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions (1-4) are heading to Texas to face off against the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) as they hope to end a three-game losing streak. CBS Detroit's Ronnie Duncan went to a Southfield deli to hear some predictions.

"It looks bleak, honestly, we can't stop any kind of offense," Star Deli employee Andrew Grossman said.

Grossman knows a thing or two about sandwiches and football, and it's the Dallas defense he believes the Lions have no answer for.

"Micah Parsons has six sacks." said Grossman. "The whole Lions defense has seven sacks."

Over at Allen Park, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and his offense, including tight end TJ Hockenson, say it's time to still believe in the Lions because they may have some answers with it.

"They're aware of how many categories this defense is one of the top-ranked defenses and they know the challenge at hand and they're excited about it." Johnson said.

"They showed us the stats in the beginning of the week and you know, it's just something that we you know, we want to be one of the best offenses in this league and so just to be able to go up a defense like this is a great opportunity for us" Hockenson said.

Some of the folks at Star Deli say they have an idea of what a sandwich would look like for either team.

"Dallas would be a Texas style roast beef," Grossman said.

"[The Lions would be] nothing, baloney. I guess," Marilyn Stewart, employee at Star Deli said.

"They may be a great defense. But at the same time we know what type of team we are," Detroit Lions' Running Back Jamaal Williams said.

The Lions' game kicks off at 1 p.m. on CBS Detroit.