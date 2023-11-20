Romeo man killed in car crash in Bay County
KAWKAWLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 71-year-old Romeo man died in a crash at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Bay County.
The crash happened on southbound I-75 near Beaver Road in Kawkawlin Township, Michigan State Police say.
The man had a medical emergency, and lost control of his F-150 while passing a Ford F-250, police said.
The F-150 hit the F-250 and left the roadway, crashing into a tree.
The driver of the F-150 died at the scene. The driver of the F-250, a 48-year-old Fowlerville man, was uninjured.
