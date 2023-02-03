Rockwood man dies in snowmobile crash in Montmorency County

(CBS DETROIT) - A man from Rockwood has died after losing control of a snowmobile and crashing in Montmorency County.

The incident happened at about noon along Snowmobile Trail LP 9, north of Atlanta.

According to the DNR, Jacob Chandonnet, 38, lost control of the snowmobile, was ejected and struck a tree.

Chandonnet's stepfather Richard Tank, 58, was riding behind him and did not witness the crash.

When Tank arrived at Chandonnet's location, he called 911 and performed life-saving measures. He received assistance from DNR conservation officers when they arrived.

"An ambulance was unable to reach the crash site due to snow," said DNR officials. "Montmorency County Sheriff's Office deputies and a local first responder helped conservation officers transport Chandonnet off the trail using a DNR patrol truck while performing CPR and using an automatic external defibrillator."

EMS then took over the care, and Chandonnet was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

Speeding is the primary cause of these accidents, and DNR officials say this is the ninth snowmobiling fatality in Michigan this winter.

Last winter, there were 13 snowmobiling fatalities in the state and 12 in the winter of 2020-2021.

Conservations officers are urging residents to operate snowmobiles safely and at a safe speed.