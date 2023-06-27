Rocket Mortgage Classic kicks off Community Days

(CBS DETROIT) - We are two days away from the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic as the Detroit Golf Club prepares to host Detroit's PGA Tour event.

The 124-year-old Detroit Golf Club has been the site of the Rocket Mortgage Classic since its inception in 2019.

CBS News Detroit spoke with the club's Chief Operating Officer, Don Byerly, who said the DGC and this event are one-of-a-kind. He says he's grateful Dan Gilbert helped bring this event to the city and hopes it's here to stay for years to come.

"There's just so much history, and it is deeply rooted in the city. I think there's a high ceiling for success because it is already a great club, but we want to make it better," said Byerly.

While the Rocket Mortgage Classic is still a relatively new event, the tournament has already made a name for itself.

"Again, back to the pride that affects and just knowing our staff and our members are part of something that gives back to the local community of Detroit. It definitely puts us out nationally and internationally and it gives us exposure there. I think we are most proud of what it does for the city and giving back to charities, including the digital divide," said Byerly.

Dan Gilbert, co-founder and chairman of Rocket Mortgage, had a goal of bringing an event to Detroit to show off the city and help raise millions for charity and end the digital divide.

COVID-19 has amplified the digital divide, as thousands of residents didn't have access to a digital device, Wi-Fi or technology skills.

Since the tournament began, nearly $5 million has been raised to help put an end to the digital divide.

Byerly said this is a chance to project the city to another level.

Each year has been more exciting than the past, and more money is being raised each year. This year's fifth anniversary of the Rocket Mortgage Classic will set the pace for years to come.