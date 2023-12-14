Rocket Giving Fund gives $1.61M to local Detroit nonprofits through 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The "Rocket Giving Fund" announced Thursday that the 2023 Rocket Mortage Classic raised $1.61 million to support local Detroit nonprofits.

Connect 313, a collaborative partnership focused on bridging Detroit's digital divide is expected to receive $581,400 of the proceeds, according to organizers.

"With the support of the Rocket Mortgage Classic's 'Changing the Course' initiative, more than 141,000 Detroit households have enrolled in the ACP. But that's just the beginning," Connect 313 Board Chair Laura Grannemann said. "Through our partnership with Connect 313, we are working hard to provide every Detroit resident the resources they need to connect and thrive."

Since 2019, the Rocket Mortgage Classic has invested more than $8.4 million into local charitable organizations, according to a press release.