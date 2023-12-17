"Rock the Red Kettle" takes to Downriver in push for campaign goal

(CBS DETROIT) - It's a holiday tradition we're all very well aware of, the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign.

On Saturday night in Wyandotte, there was another push to hit the Red Kettle campaign's $7.9 million goal.

"Rock the Red Kettle" took to live music venue Smugglers Run for a night of classic rock. It featured the Detroit-based band "Chit!".

"I mean, you can't have Rock the Red Kettle without rock music," Shawn Sutter Sr., the Core Officer for Salvation Army Downriver Core said.

All around the venue, small red kettles could be found for those in attendance to contribute to.

Sutter says the funding from this holiday season will not only go towards Christmas gifts for kids and underprivileged families, but it will also help fund their ministry, archery and rifle, music programs, and several more programs that take place throughout the year.

He says an event with music, was a no-brainer to get people to come out for support.

"I mean music is instrumental in everybody's life. Everybody. I mean, even the sound of God when he made a sound, he made a sound it was not a voice, they made a sound first," Sutter added.

Doors were open at "Rock the Red Kettle", in Wyandotte until 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

There are six more full days of bell ringing remaining for the campaign, Sutter said.