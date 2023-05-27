Rock band Protomartyr speaks on upcoming 6th album

(CBS DETROIT) - Rock band Protomartyr, which formed in Detroit more than 10 years ago, will debut its sixth album, "Formal Growth in the Desert," on June 2.

Band members Joe Casey and Greg Ahee visited CBS News Detroit to discuss the new album. The band will host a listening party Saturday at the Detroit Tigers game.

The band says its songs references streets and places in the city of Detroit, including Jumbo's Bar.

"For people from Detroit that are into us, they kind of like the references ... for us, it's about writing what we know about," Casey said.

Watch the full conversation with Casey and Ahee in the video above.