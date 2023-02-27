Watch CBS News
Rochester Hills Secretary of State office to close for remodeling

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Secretary of State Office in Rochester Hills will close for two weeks for remodeling work.

gr-wyoming-2-2-23-crop.jpg
Secretary Benson inspects the self-service station at the Secretary of State office in Wyoming, Mich. Secretary of State

The Rochester Hills office is at 2250 Crooks Road and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 13. 

According to the Michigan Secretary of State's Office, the remodeling work includes changes to the counter, a new carpet, a fresh coat of paint and electrical updates.

During this closure, residents can complete most transactions online at Michigan.gov/SOS

Officials say self-service transactions are available to residents for instant registration, driver's license and ID renewals and other transactions.

Residents can find these self-service stations at:

  • Meijer at 3175 S. Rochester Road
  • Meijer at 3610 Marketplace Circle 
  • Kroger at 65 S. Livernois Rd. 

If a resident needs to go into a Secretary of State office, they can visit the next closest office. 

The closest offices are located at:

  • 1111 E. Long Lake Road in Troy
  • 1270 Pontiac Road in Pontiac

These offices are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, except Wednesdays when they are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 10:15 AM

