Rochester Hills Secretary of State office to close for remodeling
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Secretary of State Office in Rochester Hills will close for two weeks for remodeling work.
The Rochester Hills office is at 2250 Crooks Road and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 13.
According to the Michigan Secretary of State's Office, the remodeling work includes changes to the counter, a new carpet, a fresh coat of paint and electrical updates.
During this closure, residents can complete most transactions online at Michigan.gov/SOS.
Officials say self-service transactions are available to residents for instant registration, driver's license and ID renewals and other transactions.
Residents can find these self-service stations at:
- Meijer at 3175 S. Rochester Road
- Meijer at 3610 Marketplace Circle
- Kroger at 65 S. Livernois Rd.
If a resident needs to go into a Secretary of State office, they can visit the next closest office.
The closest offices are located at:
- 1111 E. Long Lake Road in Troy
- 1270 Pontiac Road in Pontiac
These offices are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, except Wednesdays when they are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
