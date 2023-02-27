Rochester Hills Secretary of State office to close for remodeling

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Secretary of State Office in Rochester Hills will close for two weeks for remodeling work.

Secretary Benson inspects the self-service station at the Secretary of State office in Wyoming, Mich. Secretary of State

The Rochester Hills office is at 2250 Crooks Road and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 13.

According to the Michigan Secretary of State's Office, the remodeling work includes changes to the counter, a new carpet, a fresh coat of paint and electrical updates.

During this closure, residents can complete most transactions online at Michigan.gov/SOS.

Officials say self-service transactions are available to residents for instant registration, driver's license and ID renewals and other transactions.

Residents can find these self-service stations at:

Meijer at 3175 S. Rochester Road

Meijer at 3610 Marketplace Circle

Kroger at 65 S. Livernois Rd.

If a resident needs to go into a Secretary of State office, they can visit the next closest office.

The closest offices are located at:

1111 E. Long Lake Road in Troy

1270 Pontiac Road in Pontiac

These offices are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, except Wednesdays when they are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.