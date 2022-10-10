Rochester Hills reports road closure due to gas main break

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The city of Rochester Hills is reporting South Boulevard is currently closed west of Dequindre to John R roads for emergency gas main break repairs.

Residents are asked to seek an alternate route until the road is reopened.

There is no timetable for when repairs will be complete.

This is a developing story.