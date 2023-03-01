Watch CBS News
Local News

Rochester Hills mother who lost 2 sons to fentanyl testifies before Congress

/ CBS Detroit

Rochester Hills mother who lost 2 sons to fentanyl testifies before Congress
Rochester Hills mother who lost 2 sons to fentanyl testifies before Congress 08:38

(CBS DETROIT) - A Rochester Hills mother made headlines this week after she testified in front of Congress about how her two sons died from fentanyl, saying the government isn't doing enough to address the opioid crisis and stopping illegal drugs at the border. 

Rebecca Kiessling fought back tears through much of her testimony and said her children were taken away from her. 

Kiessling joined CBS News Detroit in studio Wednesday to discuss more about her heartbreaking loss and testimony.   

First published on March 1, 2023 / 4:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.