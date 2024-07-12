Road temporarily closing on Saturday for demolition of Northville Downs

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The city of Northville announced that S. Center Street between Cady Street and Seven Mile Road will close on Saturday for the demolition of Northville Downs.

Officials said the street will be closed from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday. The closure could extend to Sunday "in the unlikely event there is a conflict," according to a news release. Crews will also be working on underground utilities.

Demolition began earlier this month with a tall excavator tearing down vertical steel beams of the clubhouse. Saturday's demolition will include a signature overhang.

Last month, residents expressed concerns over a recent oil spill at the site that the city had said was caused by demolition. Some of the spill had entered the Rouge River.

In response, the city installed two booms to address the spill and hired a private contractor to clean up.