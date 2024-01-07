Road rage shooting under investigation in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a road rage incident where shots were fired.

The incident happened in the 9200 block of South Custer Road, in Raisinville Township on Jan. 6 around 9:30 p.m.

Dispatch received a 911 call from a person who reported he was shot at while driving on South Custer Road near Sullivan Road, deputies said.

Deputies said they found several spent shell casings in the roadway while investigating.

Investigation revealed the caller was driving eastbound on South Custer Road in a red Mazda 6 when a man driving a 2010 gray Nissan Pathfinder started firing shots.

The suspect driver fired several rounds from a handgun out of the driver-side window, deputies said. The man in the Mazda was not hit.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the area eastbound on South Custer Road, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information can call 734-240-7706. Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers @1-800- speakup.

The incident is under investigation.