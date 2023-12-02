Michigan police search for white Dodge Durango after road rage shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police is investigating a road rage shooting that happened on Dec. 1 around 5 p.m.

A driver called the Detroit Regional Communication Center saying their car was shot at the I-94 freeway near the I-96 freeway. The caller then met troopers at Lonyo and I-94.

According to the caller, they were in a road rage incident with a white Dodge Durango on I-94 east of the I-96 freeway.

The caller was in the right lane when the Durango exited the I-96 Freeway.

When the driver of the Durango exited, they pointed a pistol out of the driver's side window and fired one round, police said.

The caller's vehicle was not hit and no one was hurt.

The caller was not able to get a license plate for the Durango.

While investigating, one casing was found.

Anyone with information can call Michigan State Police at 734.287.5000.