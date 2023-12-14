Road rage incident turns into shooting WB I-94 in Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 14, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 14, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 14, 2023

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A road rage incident turned into a shooting on westbound I-94 near I-75, Michigan State Police said.

The incident happened on Dec. 13 close to 5 p.m. when a 33-year-old Detroit resident was driving westbound on I-94 when a suspect pulled alongside the resident and shot at the resident's vehicle, police said.

The suspect, a Black woman, fled the scene and kept driving on I-94, investigation shows.

The caller was not hit.

The freeway was closed due to the investigation.

"I don't know how many times we have to say this, but it is not worth getting into an dispute with anyone while driving. You don't know what they have in the car or their mental state. Just don't engage," F/Lt Mike Shaw said.

Anyone with information can call 855.MICH.TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800.SPEAK.UP.