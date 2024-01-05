Road construction project at Detroit Metro Airport begins Monday

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A multi-year, multi-million-dollar construction project centered around Detroit Metro Airport is set to begin Monday.

It is a massive undertaking and will be in two parts, and work will last for at least three years.

"Generally speaking, it's not too bad, although when you are trying to pick someone up, it is dreadful," said traveler Michael Corliss.

The thought of construction for some people sounds dreadful, and on top of that, it's taking place outside DTW.

"The worst experience is when you get into this loop, and you aren't sure where to go," said Corliss. "Sometimes the signage is not very good."

Corliss lives in Livonia, works as a schoolteacher, and has been to DTW more than 30 times.

He said things aren't necessarily bad, but they can be improved.

"I think signage is everything about mitigating traffic if everyone knows exactly where to go and make sure the sign is not just where you turn, but a little before that turn so you know it's coming," said Corliss.

The multi-project construction program by Wayne County Airport Authority is to rehabilitate roadway tunnels on Dingell Drive.

Traffic flow will be impacted on Dingell from the Evans Terminal to the Eureka Road exit and entrance ramps to the McNamara Terminal.

Beginning Jan. 8, northbound and southbound traffic on Dingell will be down to two lanes until March, and from March until 2025, it will be down to one lane.

Tonya Latson said the work is necessary.

"We need new roads, definitely, and maybe some new freeways so when it does rain, it'll go down in its proper place," said Latson.

Latson said she has flown out of DTW more than 100 times.

The project includes improvements to roadway surfaces, electrical systems and better signage, among other things.

It's expected to wrap up in 2027.

Corliss said he hopes people know about the upcoming construction project.

"You just have to leave earlier," said Corliss. "You need to resign yourself to the fact that it's not two hours before your flight. It's three hours."

It's all about patience and planning ahead more than ever at Detriot Metro.