Road commissions push back on EGLE's attempt to reduce brine treatments

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) – During severe weather, we've heard about road crews using brine to treat icy roads. The material is also used to control dust on gravel roads. But the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is proposing an idea that would force road crews to use less of it.

"EGLE is telling us to reduce the quantity of brine that we spray per mile and the frequency of those applications," said Craig Bryson, with the Road Commission for Oakland County.

The idea was first brought up during a webinar back in February. EGLE wants to ban using mineral-well brine under certain conditions, including putting it down on any gravel road within 100 feet of surface water.

"There was no public input, there was no input from us, the stakeholders, the people that actually do the road maintenance, zero input before they made this announcement that they were changing the rules," Bryson said.

Under the proposal, crews couldn't brine a third of their gravels roads, about 224 miles.

The material improves visibility by preventing dust clouds and keeps the roadway smooth and compact.

Ever since the proposal came about–complaints have been rolling in.

A group of lawmakers sent a letter to the Director of EGLE saying that without any public input over the idea "is essentially a declaration of war on farmers who rely on these rural roadways every day with large equipment."

Oakland County is concerned about what the proposal would mean in the wintertime.

"If we are not able to control ice in the wintertime because we are restricted in the amount of brine or salt that we can use, and somebody dies because the road is icy–that person's family is not going to care that we reduced the amount of brine to protect the environment. All they're going to know is somebody died on the roads; we don't want that to happen," Bryson said.

CBS News Detroit requested an on-camera interview with EGLE, but they declined because it's so early in the process. Instead EGLE sent a statement that reads in part:

"EGLE is confident that we will be able to reach an agreement with these stakeholders that protect water and other natural resources from brine runoff, which is a significant and ongoing problem in the state's waters, while continuing to ensure public safety on the roads."

"We, too, want to protect the environment. But we also want to balance that with the need for human safety," Bryson said.

The Road Commission for Oakland County wants to meet with EGLE to address the issue, but they have not heard back on a date.