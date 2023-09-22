Road closures in Metro Detroit this weekend. Here's a list

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of road closures happening in Metro Detroit over the weekend.

Among the construction projects are lane closures in the southbound direction of the Lodge Freeway in Southfield. The closure is in place so crews can complete patching work. Close lanes are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25.

Here's the full list of closures happening this weekend:

I-75:

Oakland - WB Grange Hall at I-75, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 7am-Wed 7pm.

Wayne – NB I-75, 7 Mile to 8 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Sun 3pm.





I-94:

Macomb – WB I-94, 21 Mile to M-59, 1 LANE OPEN NIGHTLY, Sun-Tue 7pm-6am.

Macomb – EB/WB I-94, 23 Mile to County Line Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 4am-Sun 8pm.

Macomb - EB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to M-19/New Haven, Sat 4am-8pm.

Macomb - EB I-94, 13 Mile to 14 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 9am-3pm.

Wayne - EB I-94 CLOSED, US-12/Michigan to Livernois, NIGHTLY, Mon-Thu 8pm-5am, incl ramps.

Wayne - EB I-94, Greenfield to US-12/Michigan, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm AND 2 LANES OPEN NIGHTLY, 3pm-9am.

Wayne – WB I-94, Wyoming St to Rotunda Dr, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm AND 2 LANES OPEN NIGHTLY, 3PM-9AM.

Wayne – NB/SB Conner St RAMPS CLOSED to WB I-94, Sat 7am-7pm.





I-275:

Oakland - NB I-275 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-696, Sat 7am-5pm.





I-375:

Wayne - NB I-375, M-3/Gratiot to I-75/Gratiot Conn, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 7am-Sun 7pm.

Wayne - SB I-375 RAMP CLOSED to Madison, Mon 7am to late Sept.

Wayne – NB/SB I-375 CLOSED DAILY, Beaubien to Larned, Mon-Fri 7am-3pm, Larned ramp open.





I-696:

Oakland - WB I-696, US-24/Telegraph to Lasher Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm. Sat-Sun 7am-7pm.

Oakland - WB I-696 ramp to M-10 at Lasher, 1 RAMP LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm. Sat-Sun 7am-7pm.

Oakland - WB I-696 RAMP CLOSED to 11 Mile, Fri 9am-3pm. Sat-Sun 7am-7pm.





M-3: (Gratiot)

Macomb - NB M-3 CLOSED, Remick Dr to Wellington Cres, Sat 9am-Mon 5am.

Macomb - EB/WB Metro Pkwy at M-3, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 5am-early Oct.





M-5:

Oakland – NB/SB M-5 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-696, Sat 7am-5pm.





M-10: (Lodge)

Wayne - NB/SB M-10, Chicago Blvd to Webb St, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 7am-early Nov.





M-19:

Macomb - NB/SB M-19, 31 Mile to 33 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 8am-Thu 4pm.





M-53: (Van Dyke)

Macomb - NB M-53. 31 Mile to 32 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-4pm.





M-97: (Groesbeck)

Macomb - SB M-97, Frazho Rd to 11 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-2pm.

Macomb - SB M-97, 11 Mile to 10 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 6am-2pm.





US-24: (Telegraph)