Lane closures on Lodge Freeway in Southfield happening this weekend

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 19, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 19, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 19, 2023

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Lane closures are expected on the Lodge Freeway (M-10) in Southfield this weekend for crews to complete work, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

Crews will close lanes on southbound M-10 from Telegraph Road to south of Civic Center Drive for concrete patching work.

The lane closures are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, and go through 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25.

MDOT says only one or two lanes will be open during this project, and drivers traveling in the area should expect delays.

For more information, visit here.